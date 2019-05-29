TISHOMINGO – The Murray State College registrar’s office has announced honor roll students for spring 2019. Students who take at least 12 credit hours of collegiate-level coursework and earn no grade lower than an “A” are listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Students who take at least 12 credit hours of collegiate-level coursework and earn no grade lower than a “B” are listed on the Vice President’s Honor Roll.
A total of 266 students were named to the 2019 spring semester honor rolls at Murray State College, including 84 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
“It is no small task to undertake 12 or more hours and earn top grades while perhaps working one or more jobs, having children or participating in a multitude of activities on campus. We congratulate all our honor roll students and encourage others to follow their lead,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.
Enrollment is currently ongoing for both summer and fall courses at Murray State College. Summer semester courses begin Tuesday, and fall semester courses begin Aug. 12.
Honor roll students from this area include:
Ada
President’s Honor Roll – Randa Shelton and Lorenza Vasquez-Kirk.
Vice President’s Honor Roll – April Barrick, Brennon Hensley, Bobbie Long, Mariah Moore, Karen Myers, Heather Nickell, Amanda Palmer, Carissa Quarterman, Melanie Rhynes, Cameron Wade and Madison Yoder.
Allen
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Grace Laden and Brittany Sollazzo.
Coalgate
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Kayla Robson, Alexis Lambert and Kasie Roberts.
Mill Creek
President’s Honor Roll – Chloe Imotichey.
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Aaron Beratto.
Roff
President’s Honor Roll – Kendall Sanford.
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Frances Roos.
Stonewall
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Kaleigh Romines.
Stratford
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Keri Richmond.
Sulphur
President’s Honor Roll – Savannah Ashford, Melisa Baker, Torrye Britt, Aaron Elliott, Logan Gentry, Camren Hughes, Alexis Smith and Lesley Smith.
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Amanda Briscoe, Michaela Johnston, Parker Lester and Luke Perry.
Tupelo
Vice President’s Honor Roll – Boe Ray and Paige Vick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.