TISHOMINGO — As a result of the positive budget year, Murray State College adjunct professors will also receive a pay increase from $550 to $600 per credit hour. This is the first increase since 2010.
While adjunct professors are considered part-time professors, they play a significant role in providing students quality education at colleges and universities. Adjunct faculty members are appointed on an as-needed basis in a particular discipline and on the basis of the best-qualified individual to meet certain needs.
These professors are able to teach in person or online. All of the adjunct professors who teach at Murray either have a master’s degree or a doctorate in the subject they teach. The professors give the College the ability to offer more classes than would normally be able to offer in different areas.
“We currently have more than 90 adjunct professors,” said Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “We want all of them to feel appreciated for the hard work they put into teaching our students.”
Susan Yeager, Murray State College School of Arts and Humanities Dean, says her school currently has 48 adjunct professors, some who live across the world.
“Each adjunct brings their life experience with them,” said Yeager. “They often bring new ideas about teaching and learning. I cannot stress enough the dedication our adjuncts show to our students. They genuinely invest their time in student success and work very hard to make sure each student is getting what they need to be successful.
Business Adjunct Professor Robin Waters chose to become an adjunct professor because it allows her the ability to continue to prepare her students to achieve their career goals. She chose Murray specifically because they offer courses that are a continuation of the Medical Assisting Program that she teaches at Southern Tech in Ardmore.
“The next step for many of my high school students is to pursue a nursing degree,” she says. “Murray allows me to teach courses that will help these students successfully complete an associate’s degree in nursing or even medical office administration. I consider myself very fortunate to be a Murray State adjunct.”
“Our professors are our lifeline to the workforce,” said Faltyn. “Great things are happening here at Murray and they are a vital part to the road forward.”
