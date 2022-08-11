Murray State College adds bass fishing team

TISHOMINGO, Okla. — Bass fishing and John Owen have come to Murray State to create a new adventure for the Aggies.
In 2016, Owen started the Plainview Bass Club and has coached several fishing teams at Plainview High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma. He’s had numerous teams qualify to compete in national championships and world finals. This is the third year in a row that he has helped run a Student Angler Federation high school fishing trail in Oklahoma, called Texoma Team Trail.
“In 2014, my oldest son and some of his friends approached me about having a high school fishing team so that they could compete against other Oklahoma schools,” said Owen. “Since then, high school fishing has spread to multiple schools in the area; some that I’ve had the privilege to assist with.”
When the opportunity came open to help Murray State build their program, Owen didn’t have to think twice before saying yes. He feels that Oklahoma has some of the best youth anglers in the nation every year.
“To see students make it to college and be able to compete against other colleges is amazing,” said Owen. “For most of these students, it is their dream to go on to college to compete, and hopefully be able to fish professionally someday.”
Owen and his wife, Lindsey, live in Ardmore, Oklahoma with their two sons.
“We are excited for this new adventure for students at Murray State,” said Murray State College President Dr. Tim Faltyn. “This opens provides more opportunities for rural Oklahoma students. John is the best person for the job. I believe he will help us build a competitive program.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.