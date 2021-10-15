Murray County law enforcement sees benefits of cross-deputizing

Law enforcement leaders in Murray County say a recent court ruling has enhanced the importance of cross deputizing with Chickasaw Lighthorse Police in fulfilling their responsibilities of keeping the peace in their jurisdictions.
Murray County Sheriff Darin Rogers, in his fourth term as sheriff, signed a cross-deputation agreement with Lighthorse police earlier this year. He said last year’s U.S. Supreme Court decision saying Congress had never disestablished the Muskogee Creek Nation’s reservation, a ruling since applied to the Chickasaw Nation’s reservation, helped nudge the county toward an agreement.
On reservations, state law enforcement lacks jurisdiction when a crime involves a Native person, either as perpetrator or victim, which marks a significant change from prior jurisdictional understandings.
“With the court rulings and everything changing - everything becoming tribal land – in order to do our jobs we needed to have the authority to arrest all, if we needed to arrest, or protect and serve everybody,” Rogers said.
Rogers said his department’s cooperation with Lighthorse Police actually started well before cross-deputation was an official policy.
“We’ve used Lighthorse in the past even before we were cross-commissioned,” he said. “We have a good working relationship. They have a lot of resources we don’t have. You can call them and they’re here as soon as they can get here.”
On the other hand, he said it isn’t unusual for his deputies to arrive first to incidents at tribal facilities and establish control until Lighthorse officers can arrive on scene.
Police Chief Michael Plunkett assumed leadership of Sulphur Police Department earlier this year and quickly realized it made sense to sign a cross-deputation agreement with Lighthorse Police.
“It was a no-brainer for me personally,” Plunkett said. “One of the things I saw when I first got here is, literally, every single day there was some kind of call that involved a tribal member. The advantage is, now we have the full authority to handle the calls we need.
“It helps Lighthorse; it helps the citizens. More than anything else, I felt like cross deputizing served the citizenry better. They don’t have to wait on a Lighthorse officer. They don’t have to wait on service. We’re able to provide that for them.
“To me, that’s a huge advantage. It’s like one big police department in a case that involves a tribal member.”
Plunkett said just because residents happen to be tribal citizens doesn’t lessen his department’s responsibility for serving all community members’ needs.
“They’re not just tribal citizens; they’re our citizens as well,” he said.
Davis Police Chief Dan Cooper said his department’s cross-deputation agreement has as much history behind it as the modern day Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department itself, which was reestablished in 2004.
He sees numerous advantages of cross-deputizing with Lighthorse Police Department.
“The Lighthorse Police Department provides specialty support teams to assist with what the Davis Police Department does not have, such as SWAT response team and dive team,” Cooper said. “They’ve supported us in just about everything. They’ve also helped us obtain equipment we couldn’t normally afford to get.
“They’ve helped us on criminal cases, like supplying manpower to do searches – basically anything we need, they’ve provided for us. Lighthorse is just a great partner in law enforcement.”
Cooper says the court rulings affirming tribal reservations in eastern Oklahoma have added a new wrinkle that cross-deputation helps iron out, but he doesn’t really see much difference in his department’s day to day mission of protecting Davis residents.
“I think cross-deputation helps in light of the court decisions, but we’re basically just continuing business as usual working with tribal courts and our courts. We have to pay a little bit closer attention and be more observant with who we’re dealing with, if they’re Native or if they’re not Native. It’s a bit of an inconvenience, but it’s nothing major,” he said.
Cooper said cooperation benefits both law enforcement entities and, even more to the point, all city and county residents.
“Both my department and Lighthorse each benefit each other on what service we can provide. With both of us working together the citizens of Murray County are a lot safer. We appreciate everything they do for us and we’ll try to assist them in any manner we can in the future.”
