Murder suspect arrested in Holdenville

Holdenville police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Thursday murder of 23-year-old Tyler Melton in Ada.
Holdenville police, acting on information received from Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies Saturday, arrested Jerry Gardner, of Modesto, California, during the execution of a search warrant at a residence on Billington Street in Holdenville.
“Chief Perteet and Sheriff Maxwell met and requested assistance from the United States Marshal Service and the District 22 Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force. At approximately 11:50 p.m., law enforcement executed a no knock search warrant at (the residence),” Holdenville police officials said in a statement published on the department’s social media pages. “The suspect ...￼ was taken into custody without incident, making this joint operation with local, state, federal, and tribal law enforcement a success.
Chief Perteet and Sheriff Maxwell would like to thank the Deputy US Marshals, Task Force Agents, and the Creek Nation Lighthorse Police K9 Units for quickly coming to assist us.”
Gardener is currently being held in the Pontotoc County Justice Center and will face a charge of first degree murder.
Melton was found lying in the road dead Thursday evening, with at least one gunshot wound.
Ada police were called to the area of Sixth and North Hope around 8:43 p.m. Thursday on a report of gunshots being heard in the area. While combing the area and speaking to witnesses, officers discovered Melton’s body lying in the 500 block of North Hope Avenue.
This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.