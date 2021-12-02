Murder suspect arrested, charged

A man suspected of stabbing to death an Ada resident Monday was charged in tribal court Tuesday, according to Chickasaw Nation Office of Tribal Justice Administration Chief Counsel Debra Gee.
"Chickasaw Nation prosecutors filed one count of homicide in the first degree against Anthony Brian Walker today in connection with the Nov. 29 stabbing death of 19-year-old (Jason Edward Hubbard Jr.)," Gee said. "Walker surrendered to Chickasaw Lighthorse Police yesterday after being named as a suspect in the stabbing, which occurred at a local convenience store at 14th Street and Mississippi in Ada. Walker is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Chickasaw Nation District Court today."
Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle when Walker, 39, Ada, reportedly walked up and stabbed Hubbard in the chest. No motive for the crime was released.
Funeral arrangements for Hubbard are pending with Criswell Funeral Home in Ada.
According to court records, since 2000, Walker has been charged with and convicted of numerous felonies and misdemeanors in Pontotoc County District Court, including domestic abuse, domestic assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections website shows that Walker has served time in prison for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary and drug possession.
The DOC website indicates that Walker -- at the time of the stabbing -- was under the supervision of probation and parole for two separate cases of domestic assault and battery in Pontotoc County.
