A teenager who stabbed and killed 18-year-old Jaimone Austin Kirkland in 2021 pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to serve time in prison.
Ryan James Campbell, 16, of Stonewall pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as a youthful offender. As part of a plea agreement with the state, he was sentenced to 40 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections with 20 years suspended.
Campbell must serve at least 85% of 20 years in prison before being eligible for parole. Once released from prison, Campbell will be on probation for the remainder of the 40-year sentence.
Campbell was given credit for the time he has served in the county jail since his arrest in April of 2021.
Some of Kirkland’s family members took the stand Friday in Pontotoc County District Court to say that the family was satisfied with the plea agreement, that they may have finality.
Campbell stabbed Kirkland at a park in Stonewall on April 18, 2021.
The crime occurred at about 5 p.m. at Blair Park. Kirkland was at the park with his girlfriend sitting in his car when Campbell reportedly started throwing rocks at Kirkland’s vehicle, according to a court affidavit filed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Heath Miller.
“Multiple witnesses interviewed stated that Campbell, unprovoked, went to the driver’s side of Kirkland’s vehicle, opened the door and began to stab Kirkland,” Miller said in an affidavit. “Kirkland got out of the car and grappled with Campbell.”
Witnesses told authorities that Campbell continued to stab Kirkland, who then got up and was “woozy and unsteady on his feet,” while Campbell fled the area. Witnesses then rendered aid to Kirkland.
Kirkland’s girlfriend drove him toward Ada while calling 911, and eventually met with Mercy EMS in Union Valley, who then took him to Mercy Hospital Ada where he was pronounced dead, according to the affidavit.
Law enforcement officers later located Campbell at his mother’s residence.
“In the residence were his shoes, pants and hat that all had blood on them,” Miller said. “A bloody knife was located in the trash can.”
During an interview with Campbell, he reportedly admitted to stabbing Kirkland, but said it was self-defense after he confronted Kirkland. However, prior to the stabbing, Campbell reportedly attempted to enlist the help of another juvenile to help him “jump” Kirkland, Miller said.
