Murder charge dropped as a result of McGirt

A felony charge was dismissed recently against a man accused of a 2019 murder, an indirect result of the McGirt ruling.
Dalton Vivier, 26, of Ada, had petitioned the state court to dismiss a charge of first-degree murder — deliberate intent “for lack of subject matter jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed in Indian Territory.”
The matter went before Judge Steven Kessinger Monday in Pontotoc County District Court. On a previous date, the court granted Vivier’s motion to dismiss, but ordered a stay to allow the state to “communicate with the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma and the Chickasaw Nation to ensure time for a warrant or detainer from the proper jurisdiction,” Kessinger wrote in a court order.
However, on Monday, Kessinger said “The district has been informed by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Agent Josh Dean that neither the federal government nor tribal authorities will pursue prosecution in this case.”
It was ordered Monday that Vivier be released immediately. However, there was a hold placed on him by authorities in Nebraska where he had a felony arrest warrant issued in 2018.
According to the no-bond warrant, in May 2016, Vivier was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest (eluding), which is a felony; and driving under the influence, second offense, a misdemeanor.
On Thursday, Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian said that authorities from Gage County, Nebraska, picked up Vivier just after noon.
Vivier’s was originally charged in 2020 in connection with the 2019 homicide of 62-year-old Jerry Taylor of Ada.
On Feb. 18, 2019, concerned relatives found Taylor lying unresponsive on the floor of his home near the Lazy Acre addition east of Ada.
Sheriff Christian said relatives went to check on Taylor after not seeing or hearing from him in several days. Upon entering the home and discovering Taylor on the floor, Christian said, the relatives immediately called 911.
Crime scene techs collected blood from the scene for DNA evidence. While some blood DNA belonged to Taylor, agents collected two samples that belonged to two then-unknown people.
On Nov. 21, 2020, OSBI Agent Dean received a report that one DNA profile belonged to Dalton Vivier.
Vivier had served time in prison between the time of the homicide and the time he was interviewed by Dean on Sept. 2, 2020.
Vivier reportedly told Dean he went to Taylor’s home but did not go inside. He later said he may have gone inside, but then “dipped” out of there, according to Dean.
“Dalton and his father, believed to be Tony Vivier (now deceased), went to (Taylor’s) house to get some money selling drugs,” Dean said in a court affidavit. “Dalton (said he) did a ‘hot shot’ of dope and could not remember anything.”
