Candidates for municipal office in two Pontotoc County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy from Monday, February 1 at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, February 3 at 5:00 p.m.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W 13 St, Ada, for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:

Town of Allen:

Ward 2, Mike Todd, Incumbent

Ward 4, Rhonda Skelton, Incumbent

Town of Roff:

Trustee at Large, Matt Guzman, Incumbent

Trustee at Large, Zach Braun, Incumbent

The municipal offices at stake in the Towns of Allen and Roff will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled on April 6, 2021.

