Candidates for municipal office in two Pontotoc County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy from Monday, February 1 at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, February 3 at 5:00 p.m.
Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the Pontotoc County Election Board office, 131 W 13 St, Ada, for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:
Town of Allen:
Ward 2, Mike Todd, Incumbent
Ward 4, Rhonda Skelton, Incumbent
Town of Roff:
Trustee at Large, Matt Guzman, Incumbent
Trustee at Large, Zach Braun, Incumbent
The municipal offices at stake in the Towns of Allen and Roff will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled on April 6, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.