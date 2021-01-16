The City of Ada Multiculturalism Committee is hosting a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event Monday, Jan. 18. from starting at 1 p.m. at Juliana Park in downtown Ada.
“We are meeting for a day of service and speeches,” Dr. Christine Pappas, Chair of the Committee, said Friday. “We’re going to meet at Juliana Park from 1 to 2 o’clock, and have people read portions of speeches, including the ‘I have a dream’ speech. We also have several people who will be reading in different languages.”
The group plans to do a trash pick-up from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. focusing on the alleys around Main Street.
“We’ve been given gloves and trash bags by the City of Ada,” Pappas said.
“At our last Multiculturalism Committee meeting, we decided to host an event for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, since there wasn’t one happening in Ada,” Pappas said.
“I honestly love every strong advocate who is willing to take a stand.” Shavon Harrison, a freshman political science major at East Central University, said. “MLK is one of my favorite people, I’m not going to lie. He wanted to stand up for the people. He never backed down. He knew what to do. His legacy remains. He left instructions on how to continue to achieve equality The inequality still exists. We still need to move forward. He is my favorite favorite person. I am so ready for Black History Month.”
“I think every year King Day should be a day on, not a day off,” Pappas said. “This is a good time to focus on racial harmony. This is a good time to focus on the voice of someone who managed to bring people together in the interest of equality.”
