Since the first “Penny for our City” Sales Tax passed in 2010, more than $52 million dollars have been invested in Ada. This includes a new police station, a new fire station, Main Street upgrades, the Irving Community/Senior Center, the Ada Sports Complex, and Wintersmith and Glenwood Aquatic Centers.
On May 9, citizens of Ada will once again have the opportunity to invest in Ada by adding an expansive Multi-Purpose Facility to the Ada Sports Complex. The new complex will include four courts that will allow for basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. In addition, there will be a walking/jogging track overlooking the courts. Other proposed amenities in the facility include a concession area, public restrooms, classroom/meeting space, as well as other health and exercise opportunities. Ample parking will be added to accommodate the existing facilities as well as the anticipated expansion.
“The new facility will be a great space to host leagues and tournaments,” said Parks and Public Facilities Director Tommy Eaton. “Local residents can utilize the walking track, open gym time, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts inside the facility, as well as outside amenities that will provide additional wellness opportunities.”
“The number of families, like mine, who travel out of town for Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) tournaments and events is substantial, “stated local resident Jennifer Boeck. “Quite often my family drives one or two hours away to meet up with fellow Pontotoc County athletes and families representing most of our area schools. The new muti-purpose facility would not only help our local, young athletes play and stay at home, but also keep local dollars in Pontotoc County, and potentially bring additional revenue to our city from out-of-town teams, families, and guests.”
In addition, the City is proposing the development of a flat field complex which would include a regulation size soccer field, as well as numerous fields of various sizes to accommodate all ages of youth soccer and flag football. Another goal is to provide public access to nature with extensive walking, jogging, and hiking trails around the 65-acre sports complex.
“As Recreation Director, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact the Aquatic Centers, Softball Complex, and the Irving Community Center have had on the City of Ada,” said Director Joe Neely. “It’s exciting to think about what the addition of a Multi-Purpose Facility can do. We will be able to host leagues and tournaments for athletes of all ages in a variety of sports. Basketball has always been popular in our area, adding volleyball, pickleball, soccer and flag football fields gives us more options in the programs we can offer.”
The “Penny for our City” extension election is May 9, 2023.This is not an increase in the current sales tax.
For more information on the City of Ada, visit www.adaok.com.
