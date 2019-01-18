A Texas man was arrested Wednesday after leading authorities on a multi-county pursuit that ended in Ada.
Jacob Thomas Decker, 27, of Red Oak, Texas, remains in custody at the Pontotoc County Justice Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Decker has been charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, eluding or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and acquiring proceeds from drug activity.
Records provided by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office indicate Decker was apprehended with approximately 30 grams of methamphetamine and more than $426,000 in cash in his possession.
Pursuit begins in Durant,
ends in Ada
According to PCSO reports, the pursuit began in Durant, where authorities attempted to stop a man driving a vehicle reported as stolen from a Mercedes dealership in Dallas, Texas. The dealership was reportedly tracking the vehicle’s location and reporting its whereabouts to police.
Records indicate that somewhere along the way, the man driving the vehicle managed to elude authorities in the Durant area.
Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies report they were later notified by Central Dispatch that the vehicle — described at that time as a white, 2015 Mercedes — was in the Roff area. Around 9:18 p.m., PCSO Deputy Jacob Foran spotted the Mercedes at the intersection of County Road 1650 and state Highway 1.
“At the same time I noticed the Mercedes the driver also noticed me and began to try and get distance from me,” Foran reported.
Records indicate Foran notified nearby Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Will Hayden that the Mercedes was “heading his way,” then engaged in pursuit of the Mercedes.
“During the pursuit, the driver, later identified as Jacob (Thomas) Decker, showed blatant disregard for anyone on the road…,” Foran reported. “Decker reached speed(s) of over 120 mph, ran several vehicles off the road, ran several stop signs and also several stop lights.”
Records indicate deputies observed Decker “throw items from the vehicle during the pursuit.”
As the pursuit continued through Ada, now heading eastbound on Arlington Street, authorities reportedly determined Decker’s erratic behavior would continue to “(put) innocent bystanders at risk” and made a decision to try to tactically end the pursuit.
Records indicate Trooper Hayden performed a pit maneuver — a tactic in which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop — at the intersection of Arlington Street and Wolf Lane.
“During the (maneuver), the stolen Mercedes hit the rear of (another) vehicle, causing both it and the Mercedes to leave the roadway,” Foran reported.
Records indicate Decker was removed from the vehicle and arrested. Deputies then retraced their path down Arlington Street to the location where they reported observing Decker throw items out of the Mercedes.
“At the intersection of Arlington and Country Club, I found a clear baggie containing a large amount of (a) white, crystal-like substance,” Foran reported.
Records indicate the approximately 30 grams of “white, crystal-like substance” later tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle also turned up “a bag of money,” containing $426,100.
The driver of the vehicle struck by the Mercedes during the pit maneuver was treated for minor injuries and released from Mercy Hospital Ada. Decker was also treated for injuries and released into OHP custody.
Decker is next scheduled to appear in Pontotoc County District Court Feb. 20.
