TISHOMINGO – The MSC Cultural Events Committee will host the Chickasaw Nation Performing Arts 2019 touring production of “Try to Remember: A Musical Revue” at 7 p.m. Sept. 14 in Tishomingo’s Fletcher Auditorium. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.
Since 2017, the Chickasaw Performing Arts division has taken its annual musical on the road to share performance art with Chickasaw citizens and others across the state.
“We are so excited to welcome the Chickasaw Nation and their outstanding performance art to the stage at Murray State College. It doesn’t get much better than this for those of us who are fans of Broadway and musical theatre,” said MSC President Joy McDaniel.
This year’s production will be a musical revue, featuring a live orchestra underscoring selections from such Broadway heavy hitters as “Into the Woods,” “Oklahoma!” and “Pippin.”
“We wanted to try something new and innovative. In the past, we have produced the typical story musical, and this year we wanted to do something different. I think people are in for a real treat,” said Natalie May, performing arts manager for the Chickasaw Nation.
According to the Chickasaw Nation’s director of performing arts, Corey King, who is also directing this year’s show, “We have the best of the best in this production. This cast is stacked with talent.”
The cast is comprised of local talent: Catie Caton, Haley Miller, Mika Hinson, Jamie Davis, Zach Garcia, Kelsey Howry, Natalie May, Casey Long, Mitchell Galbreaith, Katie Vallandingham, Corey King and Joe Thomas.
For more information, call 580-387-7461 or email performance@chickasaw.net.
