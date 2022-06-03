MSC Foundation to establish endowment honoring President Emeritus McDaniel

The Murray State College Foundation is pleased to announce that it has received gifts totaling $75,000 from local community members and organizations. These donations will establish an endowed scholarship fund honoring former president Joy McDaniel.
McDaniel began her tenure with Murray in 1982 as a faculty member in the business department. She was named department chair before becoming vice president for finance and administration, a position in which she served for 17 years before being named president in 2011.
Under McDaniel’s leadership, many changes were made to improve and update degree programs, student opportunities, and campus facilities, which helped shape Murray State College into the progressive comprehensive community college it is today.
“We are grateful for President Emeritus McDaniel’s commitment to the students, faculty, staff, and communities served by Murray State College. This endowment will honor the legacy she leaves and will be a blessing to future students for many years to come,” said President Dr. Tim Faltyn.
This endowment culminates almost 40 years of dedicated service by McDaniel. The Murray State College Board of Regents named her Murray State College President Emeritus upon retirement in February. She continues to serve on several community and state boards, including the Murray State College Foundation Board.
For more information contact MSC Foundation Executive Director Amy Caskey at mscfoundation@mscok.edu.
