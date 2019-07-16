On June 29, the Ms. Senior Oklahoma Pageant was held here in Ada for the first time in the foundation’s history. The venue for this premier event was held at East Central University in the Ataloa Theatre.
The seven ladies vying for Ms. Senior Oklahoma displayed a wide array of talent, and each has an accomplished resume that is befitting of a lady representing our great state. Those ladies are Marilynn Blackmon of Ada, Susan Frazier of Skiatook, Kathryn Carrol Gordon of Newalla, Sherry Heck of Ada, Gayle Orf of Claremore, Karen Tims of Oklahoma City and Deborah Wedel of Tuttle.
The winner crowned at this year’s competition is Deborah Wedel of Tuttle. Wedel has an impressive background, including being honored in Washington, D.C., as one of the Top Ten Outstanding Women of America, Teacher of the Year awards and the Teachers Who Care Award from Channel 5 News, to name just a few. During the talent competition, she gave a moving rendition of Elizabeth Barrett Browning’s “Mother and Poet.” Wedel has also graced the stage of The Tulsa Philharmonic, Lyric Theater and her church and also performs with a classic rock ‘n’ roll band.
The Ada community showed great support in so many ways. There are so many we would like to thank!
• Rudy Lupinski at the piano, and the Healthy Heart Club Dancers, all of Ada.
• To Citizens Bank and Vision Bank, a special thank you for sharing Chris Feiler and Shannon Peters to serve as tabulators of the judges’ scores.
• Our team of five judges, all with Ada connections, who brought special insights as they observed and scored the participants: Lisanne Anderson, an Ada native; Lisa Bratcher; Rita Harp Cloar; Lisa John; and Evelyn Martin. all of Ada.
• And finally, Ladell Maxwell Brown, 2008 queen and founder of the Ms. Senior Oklahoma Foundation. A huge thank you for all your efforts to show honor to the women above the age of 60 that have reached the age of elegance and selecting Ada to be the new home of the pageant.
