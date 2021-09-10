The driver of one vehicle involved in an Ada area accident earlier this week has tragically passed away from his injuries.
Robert D. Anderson, 90, of Tupelo was pronounced dead on Tuesday after the two-vehicle accident the day before a couple of miles east of Ada.
Anderson was alone while driving a 2016 Ford F150 pickup northbound on County Road 3610 moments before the fatal collision.
Just before noon Sept. 6 Anderson failed to yield driving the truck away from a stop sign and into oncoming traffic.
The pickup collided with a semi truck driven by Christopher K. Litton, 42, of Ardmore, which was traveling eastbound on state Highway 1. Litton was not injured.
Anderson was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma and admitted in critical condition with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at just after 12:30 p.m. Sept. 7.
Assisting state troopers at the wreck scene were Ada and Homer firefighters and Pontotoc County sheriff's deputies.
