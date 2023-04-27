Motorist charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide

A motorist who reportedly caused a wreck that killed a 28-year-old pregnant woman was recently charged with manslaughter and homicide.
Henry Edward Nwajagu, 36, of Oklahoma City, was charged in Pontotoc County District Court with felony first-degree manslaughter, and misdemeanor negligent homicide in connection with the fatality collision, which occurred in January.
An arrest warrant was issued, according to court records.
Lauren Smeltz, 28, of Ada, died from injuries she received in the wreck. According to a court affidavit filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Joshua Christian, Smeltz’s baby was successfully delivered, but also sustained injuries, which, Christian said, were most likely received as a result of the wreck.
However, the extent of the baby’s injuries was not listed.
Pontotoc County District Attorney Erik Johnson said his office is awaiting toxicology reports from the state, and that one of the charges may be dropped at that time.
Johnson indicated if the tests show that Nwajagu was under the influence of an intoxicant(s) when the wreck occurred, then he will be charged with first-degree manslaughter, and the misdemeanor charge will be dropped. If the tests are negative, then Nwajagu will be charged with negligent homicide and the felony charge will be dropped.
The wreck occurred Jan. 3 on state Highway 3W, just south of County Road 3520, about 2 miles west of Ada.
OHP Trooper Alan Fortner said Nwajagu was driving a 2020 Ford pickup when he collided with Smeltz, who was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup.
According to the affidavit, Christian indicated that during an investigation into the cause of the crash, it was determined that Nwajagu went left of center first, then Smeltz also went left of center in an attempt to avoid a collision.
Nwajagu was not injured. Three passengers in his vehicle were injured, however.
Ronald Thomas, 45, of Oklahoma City was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, then later taken by Mercy EMS to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted with trunk internal and trunk external injuries.
Cecilio Hernandez, 44, of Tahlequah, was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, and admitted with trunk internal injuries.
Efran Molina, 49, of Oklahoma City, was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada, treated and released.
