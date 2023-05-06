A motorcyclist is recovering after sustaining serious injuries in a wreck that occurred in Ada Wednesday evening.
The wreck occurred at 7:51 p.m. in the 300 block of West 12th Street.
According to a report filed by Ada Police Officer Vernon Langley, Terrance Duncan Jr. was riding a 2009 Yahama V-Star motorcycle east on 12th Street when the westbound driver of a 2015 Nissan Rogue attempted to make a left turn and crashed into the motorcycle.
“Upon arrival I observed a male laying on the pavement next to the motorcycle with several people standing around him,” Langley said in the report. “It was very clear (Duncan had) suffered significant injuries to his lower left leg below the knee. Duncan was losing a large amount of blood around a large open wound in the middle of his shin, so I utilized a tourniquet and applied it slightly (above) his left knee.”
Duncan was treated by Ada firefighters and Mercy EMS, then taken by Air Evac Lifeteam to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and admitted.
Langley said he spoke to the driver of the Nissan, John Walker.
“Walker stated he was driving westbound on 12th Street, and was attempting to turn left into a parking lot...,” Langley said. “Walker stated he did not see (the motorcycle) traveling eastbound on 12th Street.”
Langley said he advised Walker that he would be found at fault for the wreck (failure to yield to oncoming traffic).
Duncan’s mother, Jeanna Lynch, said in a social media poast that her son is stable, but has a long road to recovery.
“He had two compound fractures to his calf and ankle, as well as broken pelvis and humerus,” she said in the post. “He is at the beginning of what is a longggg road to recovery!”
In a Facebook post, Lynch said she is grateful to everyone who helped her son ... “from the people that saw it and sprung into action and began helping my son and assured him that he’ll be ok! To the Ada (Police Department) by blocking all other traffic, investigated it and got all the info needed, to the Ada Fire Department, the EMTs, the helicopter pilots, ALL of the Doctors, Nurses and Surgeons at OU Medical Center, and EVERY SINGLE PERSON who said a prayer or positive thoughts for my son and his family!!! We have a very caring little town and community and for this momma/grandma right here. Words can never express enough, how grateful I am for everyone. Thank you!”
