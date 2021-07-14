Updated Wednesday to included that the motorcyclist died.
A motorcyclist, Dustin Booker, 34, of Ada, was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of County Road 3 Drive and County Road 1580 in the Ahloso area. Booker later died at an Oklahoma City hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash.
Initial reports indicate a garbage truck and a motorcycle were southbound on County Road 3 Drive when the motorcycle tried to pass as the truck turned east onto CR 1580. The motorcycle came to rest in a yard and caught fire, and was extinguished by a passing motorist with a fire extinguisher.
Booker was loaded into a Mercy EMS ambulance and taken to a helicopter waiting at the nearby Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. The helicopter was reported to have departed for OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
The other vehicle, a, 2020 freightliner, was driven by Wesley Wright, 53 of Ada. Wright was not injured.
Both roadways were closed while crews from the Ada Fire Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, and Mercy EMS worked at the scene.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.