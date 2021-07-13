A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning at the intersection of County Road 3 Drive and County Road 1580 in the Ahloso area.
Initial reports indicate a garbage truck and a motorcycle were southbound on County Road 3 Drive when the motorcycle tried to pass as the truck turned east onto CR 1580. The motorcycle came to rest in a yard and caught fire, and was extinguished by a passing motorist with a fire extinguisher.
Early reports indicated the motorcyclist was seriously injured, including numerous fractures and a possible severed limb. The victim was loaded into a Mercy EMS ambulance and taken to a helicopter waiting at the nearby Chickasaw Nation Medical Center. The helicopter was reported to have departed for OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
It did not appear that the occupant or occupants of the truck were injured. Both roadways were closed while crews from the Ada Fire Department, the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, and Mercy EMS worked at the scene.
The accident was being investigated by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
This is a developing story.
