Ada City Councilman Bryan Morris is keeping his seat on the council.
Morris defeated challenger Scott Sweeney in Tuesday’s primary election, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Morris finished the night with 175 votes out of 276, or roughly 63 percent.
Morris said Wednesday he was pleased with the election results.
“I’m glad to be given an opportunity to serve two more years on city council,” he said.
Morris said the council will continue its progress on the Penny for Our City projects, which include renovations to City Hall and the second phase of the Ada Sports Complex, in 2019-20. He said the council will also continue its efforts to make sure the city has enough water to meet future needs.
Sweeney, a real estate consultant and agent who was seeking his first term on the council, came in second with 101 votes. He accounted for about 36 percent of the total vote.
Morris and Sweeney were the only two candidates in the primary, so Morris will claim the seat. He will be sworn into office for his fourth term at the council’s first meeting in May.
Incumbent Councilmen Tre’ Landrum and Randy McFarlin were also seeking re-election this year, but neither man drew a primary opponent. As a result, both men will retain their seats on the council.
Landrum holds the at-large seat on the council, and McFarlin represents Ward 3.
Here’s a roundup of other local election results for contested races.
Latta Board of
Education
Incumbent Michael McElroy led a five-candidate field with 87 votes, or about 47 percent of the total, according to the election board. Quinton Scott finished second with 67 votes, or approximately 36 percent of the total. Darrell K. Monroe came in third with 24 votes, or about 13 percent.
Tamara Gerhart was fourth with four votes or 2.2 percent. Donna L. Iti Tupa did not receive any votes.
Since neither McElroy nor Scott captured more than 50 percent of the vote, they will square off again in the April 2 general election.
Konawa City Council
James Blackwood finished first in a three-candidate race for the Ward 1 seat on the Konawa City Council with 19 votes, or 52.78 percent of the total. James R. Nowlin came in second with 11 votes, or 30.58 percent, and Pamela D. Frazier was third with six votes, or 16.67 percent.
Jalean Hamilton eked out a victory over Natalie Isaacs in the race for the Ward 2 seat. Hamilton finished with 18 votes, or 51.43 percent of the total. Isaacs had 17 votes, or 48.57 percent of the total.
