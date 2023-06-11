Vanoss’ Wyatt Morris was named the Oklahoma Freshman Academic Scholar recently. This is an honor that can only be awarded to one freshman student each year in the State of Oklahoma.
Wyatt qualified to participate in the Oklahoma Association for Academic Competition by representing Vanoss School and placing at several Oklahoma High School Academic Competitions during the 2022-2023 school year.
Some of Wyatt’s scholastic meet placings this year are as follows: Two first place medals in Algebra I, two first place medals in English, third place in Biology, third place in Business Math, second place in the State of Oklahoma for Biology, and placed in the top ten in the State of Oklahoma for Business Math and Algebra.
In May, Wyatt competed at the Oklahoma High School Tournament of Champions where hundreds of the top academic students in the State of Oklahoma all competed by taking a test covering a wide variety of multiple academic subjects where Wyatt placed first and achieved the honor of being named the Oklahoma Freshman Academic Scholar for the 2022-2023 school year.
