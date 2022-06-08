Two large thunderstorms rumbled through the Ada area Tuesday morning, prompting warnings for flooding and wind damage.
The National Weather Service issued two severe thunderstorm warnings, and several flood warnings during the morning storms. The Storm Prediction Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southeastern Oklahoma into southwestern Arkansas.
The sirens were sounded in Stratford around 8:30 a.m. when straight-line winds caused several power-flashes by damaging electrical transformers. Stratford also reported street flooding, and requested that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation block several flooded roads.
The Byng Fire Department responded to a call near the intersection of County Roads 3570 and 1490 at about the same time. The blaze was originally reported as a grass fire, but crews arriving on the scene indicated it was an oil tank battery on fire.
Pontotoc County Sheriff John Christian reported localized flooding in the southern part of the county. At the same time Pontotoc County Emergency Management Director Chad Letellier reported mid-level circulation in that same thunderstorm, though no tornadoes were reported to have reached the ground.
The Sheriff also reported small limb damage between Roff and Fitzhugh. A Roff firefighter reported that a large tree had fallen across a road in that town.
The Byars Mesonet weather station recorded a surface wind value or 72 mph at around 8:30 a.m., but the thunderstorm weakened as it approached the Ada area.
The Ada Police Department reported localized flooding of roads in town, and asked Street Department crews block the roads with barricades until floodwaters receded.
