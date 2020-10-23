An early morning fire destroyed an unoccupied single-story house Thursday morning at 302 North Johnston in Ada.
The blaze completely consumed the structure. According to witnesses at the scene, the fire may have been set by squatters. Reports indicate no one was living in the home at the time of the incident.
The roadway was completely blocked as the Ada Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire, but was reopened by mid-morning.
The actual cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
