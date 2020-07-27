Firefighters responded to a house on fire just before 10 a.m. Monday.
The home sits in the 600 block of North Main Street in Byng at the end of a long driveway on the west side of the road.
Light smoke appeared to billow from the roof of the single-story structure as firefighters worked to contain the fire. No one was injured in the fire, and it was not immediately known if anyone was in the structure when the fire began.
The Byng Fire Department, the Ada Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and deputies from the Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department responded to the incident.
