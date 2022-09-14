Two morning vehicle accidents kept emergency personnel jumping Tuesday.
The first, dispatched at around 8:20 a.m. was a car-vs-cement truck collision on State Highway 19 at Gaar Corner. At least one individual was reportedly extricated by Ada Fire Department rescue personnel before being transported by air ambulance. It was not immediately known where the victim was flown for treatment.
The crash was followed by a 9:30 two-vehicle collision just east of Golden’s Gas and Grill on State Highway 3W. Two pickups, one towing a trailer full of home insulation products, collided, scattering insulation around the scene. The roadway was completely blocked, and traffic was rerouted on County Roads 1520 and 3505. Minor injuries were reported in the 3W crash.
The causes of both crashes are under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.