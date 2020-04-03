Here’s an updated list of closures, cancellations and schedule changes due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The information was current as of Thursday:
• The Ada Area Chamber of Commerce office is closed, and all in-person networking, meeting and programming events are suspended until further notice.
• The April 18 meeting of the Chimney Hill Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is canceled.
• Arby’s has drive-thru service only.
• Asahi Japanese Hibachi and Sushi Bar is temporarily closed.
• Blue Moon Cafe is temporarily closed.
• Chickasaw Nation casinos and businesses will remain closed through April 15.
• Chili’s Grill and Bar is taking to-go orders and offering curbside service and delivery.
• Fresco’s Mexican Grill and Gourmet Frozen Yogurt is taking to-go orders only. The drive-thru is open.
• The Game Lobby, located at 807 N. Broadway, is closed until further notice.
• Heavenly Buns Deli is temporarily closed.
• Mercy Health Foundation Ada has postponed the Mercy Black & White Ball until 6:30 p.m. July 31, and the Mercy Golf Classic has been rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
• Papa Johns’ doors are locked at all times, but non-contact carryout and delivery are available. Hours are from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
• Rib Crib is taking curbside orders only. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. until further notice.
• Roma Italian Restaurant is temporarily closed.
• The lobbies at Vision Bank’s branch locations are open by appointment only. Customers are encouraged to use the online account opening and loan application processes by visiting the bank’s website, www.visionbank.com. If necessary, patrons may call 580-332-5132 for an appointment or email vision@visionbank.bank.
Please note that when patrons arrive for a scheduled appointment, they will be asked general questions to assess their current health condition. Coin counters are currently unavailable for use and will not be grounds for an appointment.
The bank’s drive-thru hours will remain the same.
• ALC Photography: Closed until further notice.
• Abba’s Tables: The soup kitchen is serving meals on a to-go basis only Monday through Friday. The dining room is closed.
• Arlington Animal Clinic: The clinic is keeping normal business hours, but the lobby is closed to clients. Call the clinic to make an appointment for your pet, then call again when you arrive. A staffer will come out and get your pet for grooming or treatment.
• Mazzio’s: The dining room is closed, but carryout and delivery are still available.
• Tri-County Self Help Housing: Staffers are in the office, but the doors are closed to walk-ins. Call 580-310-9300 for assistance.
• Tradition Drug: The inside is closed, but drive-thru service, curbside service and free in-town delivery are still available.
• The Home Depot store has reduced its hours of operation. The store will open for business at the usual time but will close at 6 p.m. daily.
• JD’s Cafe: JD’s has closed its dining areas but is taking carry-out and to-go orders.
• Chick Fil A: The restaurant has closed its dining room until further notice but will continue serving customers via its drive-thru and mobile curbside pickup service.
• Cinemark Ada: The Cinemark chain has temporarily closed its theaters, including Ada.
• City of Ada: The city has closed city-owned facilities and suspended city-related events through April 5. City officials are keeping tabs on the situation and may extend the cancellation period if necessary.
The following facilities are closed: Irving Community Center, Ada Public Library, Ada Arts and Heritage Center, Wintersmith Lodge and recreational facilities and events, including sports leagues. The library will remain a meal site for the Chickasaw Nation meal program.
All other city services remain in operation, and city employees are reporting to work as usual. City Hall, the community services department and public works are closed to the public until April 5.
Ada’s parks remain open, but the playground equipment is off limits due to health and safety concerns.
Ada’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day has been postponed until Sept. 19.
• Community Health Fair: The Pontotoc County Community Coalition and Ada Regional United Way have canceled the upcoming Community Health Fair, scheduled for April 4. The event will be rescheduled at a later date.
• The upcoming conservation workshop in Pauls Valley has been postponed indefinitely due to the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) public health threat.
The workshop, which was set to cover prescribed burning and more, was to be held at 10 a.m. April 9 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds in Pauls Valley.
• East Central University: All East Central University buildings are closed to the public until further notice.
The ECU COVID-19 Response Plan website provides the most up-to-date information on the University’s course of action in joining global efforts to halt the pandemic. To learn more, please visit www.ecok.edu/covid-19info.
• Mattie Logsdon Library: The Mattie Logsdon Memorial Library, located at 221 W. 16th in Ada, is closed to the public until further notice.
• Oklahoma School for the Deaf in Sulphur and Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee are closed until April 6, along with other Oklahoma public schools, to protect the health and well-being of students and employees from coronavirus/COVID-19. There are no reported cases of the virus at the schools. OSD and OSB are divisions of Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.
• Pontotoc County: The county has canceled all activities at the Agri-Plex for the next three weeks. The Pontotoc County courthouse and other buildings on the courthouse campus are closed to the public until further notice.
• Pontotoc Technology Center: The director of instruction/student services is working closely with instructors to develop plans that will allow continued learning opportunities for students. Part of the process includes a student survey to evaluate technology capabilities and identify potential needs. The school expects to communicate with students directly before April 6. Counselor Renee Jones is available for students who may be struggling or have questions or concerned. Contact her at rjohns@pontotoctech.edu or call 580-310-2264.
The PTC campus is closed to on-site classes and training, and the Testing Center is closed.
• The Pro Cuts barbershop is closed.
• Tax-Aide: The Ada Tax-Aide tax preparation site at the Masonic Lodge, 730 N. Crestview, is closed until further notice. Taxpayers may consult the online site locator tool at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp for the most up-to-date information, including when the site will reopen.
• Walmart: The Ada store joined other 24-hour Walmarts across the country in reducing its business hours, which will allow workers to focus on replenishing supplies and better sanitizing the store.
The store’s normal operating hours will be from 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. daily.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This list will be updated as more information comes in. If you know of any other cancellations or schedule modifications, call The Ada News at 580-332-4433 and press 1 or email us at news@theadanews.com.
