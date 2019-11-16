An Ada man arrested Nov. 7 in connection with threats made to Ada City Schools faces felony charges of eluding and endangering others, resisting arrest and placing bodily fluids on a government employee, according to District 22 District Attorney Paul Smith.
Smith said Gerard Shane Williams, 37, of Ada, also faces two misdemeanor charges for threatening acts of violence and additional misdemeanor charges for violating a protective order.
Threats
Court records indicate police were called to a residence in the 300 block of West 20th Street, in Ada, around 8 p.m. Nov. 6 regarding “threats made.” Upon their arrival, officers were shown messages the reporting party said were received by an Ada City Schools teacher from Williams. An affidavit on file in Pontotoc County District Court indicates the messages contained threats toward the teacher and the schools.
The affidavit indicates the teacher told authorities that “(Williams) wants to create a scene to where law enforcement shows up and forces them into suicide by cop.” The teacher also told authorities she believed (Williams) would “do something at Washington School,” and that “she was scared for her and her kid’s safety,” according to the affidavit.
The reporting party, also an employee of Ada City Schools, reportedly told authorities they were “concerned about the safety of the faculty and the students at the schools, so (they) contacted law enforcement.”
According to the affidavit, the messages stated, “Guess what your so important in the community huh. Guess ignorance can go down at the elementary! 12 hours.” Additional messages stated “that (the teacher) needed to ‘hurt’ and that (Williams) would be going to her place of employment, (Washington Grade Center).”
Court records indicate the teacher received another message from (Williams) “showing a picture of her current location that he knew where she was at and that he was on his way, and that he would ‘bring the drama.’ The picture had driving directions to her mother’s house.” Records indicate Williams obtained the teacher’s location using the Find My iPhone feature on her phone. According to an affidavit, the message also said, “There is no coming back from this.”
Ada City Schools cancelled all classes and closed all campuses Nov. 7 in response to the threats.
Arrest
Records indicate members of the Ada Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team were preparing to arrest Williams around 1:12 p.m. Nov. 7 at a residence in the 700 block of North Hickory Street when Williams abruptly left the residence.
According to an affidavit, police attempts to conduct a traffic stop failed when Williams refused to stop the vehicle he was driving and, instead, attempted to elude police. Records indicate Williams led police on a brief pursuit through the neighborhood before being “boxed in” by a vehicle in front of him, allowing police to surround his vehicle with their own. As officers approached Williams’ vehicle, they discovered he was using his smartphone to live stream the encounter on the Facebook social network.
The 8-minute-long video begins before the traffic stop is initiated by police. Sirens can be heard in the background 20 seconds into the video as police attempt to pull Williams over.
Williams initially appears hesitant to comply with officers who order him to get out of the vehicle and get on the ground, asking, “You going to shoot me?” Officers can be seen and heard in the video saying, “No, I’m not going to shoot you” in response to Williams’ questions. Williams refuses to get out of the vehicle and continues to ask questions as officers attempt to open the driver side door.
Off-camera, police can be heard calmly calling Williams by name, trying to convince him to open the door. Williams can be heard telling officers not to use aggressive tactics and to get their hands off him.
About 2 minutes into the video the screen goes dark. The remaining 6 minutes of the recording are audio only, during which, Williams’ can be heard becoming increasingly agitated and hostile towards officers. Records indicate Williams was placed in restraints while “actively resisting” officers’ attempts to control him.
According to an affidavit, while in restraints, Williams “reached up to (an officer’s) tactical vest and with his mouth and teeth, grabbed one of (the officer’s) rifle magazines and pulled it from the case and spat it on the ground. Upon review of (the officer’s) body worn camera, it appeared that (Williams) was trying to bite (the officer) and then chose to grab (his) magazine.” The affidavit states Williams continued to resist efforts to place him in a police car, requiring the use of leg restraints to get him in the vehicle’s back seat, at which point, the affidavit states, Williams refused to sit up.
“It was determined that (WIlliams) was not going to be able to be safely transported to the Justice Center in his current condition,” the affidavit states. “A request to have an ambulance come to our current location to transport him was made.”
The affidavit states that as officers awaited the arrival of the ambulance, Williams “rolled himself over again and with his mouth and teeth, latched on to the rubber side of the door, ripping down the weather stripping, causing damage to the patrol car.” At that point, the affidavit states, a decision was made to “restrain (Williams) with a jaw lock to keep him from further causing any more damage to the patrol car and officers or himself.”
After managing to get Williams seated upright in the patrol car’s back seat, the affidavit states, Williams “again became agitated and started slamming his head repeatedly into the caged divider in front of him, which created a bleeding open wound on his forehead.” The affidavit states an officer, upon seeing the open wound, asked a nearby officer who was wearing gloves to take his place so he could put gloves on. But, before the officer could do so, the affidavit states Williams intentionally “looked down at (the officer’s) bare skin that was exposed and then leaned down and smeared his blood on (the officer’s) left hand.”
Records indicate that prior to being transported to the Justice Center, Williams was served with a protective order, prohibiting any contact with the teacher. However, affidavits on file in Pontotoc County District Court indicate Williams allegedly violated the protective order repeatedly during a period beginning Nov. 8 and ending Nov. 11 by trying to contact the teacher through an audio/video chat application used by inmates for visitation or video phone calls. Affidavits state that when the teacher declined the application requests, she began receiving collect calls from Williams. When the calls were not successful, the affidavit states, Williams’ father made several attempts to contact her on Williams’ behalf.
Commented
