Moon landing anniversary events at Science Museum Oklahoma

Guests examine numerous newly displayed artifacts commemorating Apollo 10 and 11 in Destination Space at Science Museum Oklahoma. Science Museum Oklahoma is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and Oklahoma’s connections to the space program this summer with special exhibits, an exclusive show in the Kirkpatrick Planetarium and hands-on science experiences throughout July, culminating with celebratory anniversary events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20.