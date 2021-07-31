MomCircle app keeps mothers informed of childhood nutritional milestones

Parents dream about creating a better life for their children.
To keep mothers informed and prepared, the Chickasaw Nation Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program has developed the MomCircle mobile app to connect and share tips with other mothers online. MomCircle provides access to inspiring and informative content that supports parents.
“The MomCircle app was developed as an online convenient resource for all moms everywhere,” said Katrina Lewis, senior manager of the Chickasaw Nation WIC program. “This app is designed to celebrate mothers while providing important nutrition education and encouragement.”
The app is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
MomCircle offers an abundance of tips and advice on a child’s development, breastfeeding, sleeping, nutrition and more, from the pregnancy stages to beyond the toddler years. MomCircle provides the ability for users to readily receive nutrition education and other relevant information in the comfort of their own home or on the go through a mobile device.
MomCircle was created for mothers who want to be the best version of themselves for their children. Focusing not only on babies, but mothers themselves, MomCircle shares solutions on how a mother can remain physically, mentally and spiritually fit, ensuring they can be the best possible parent to their baby.
Many Chickasaw Nation WIC clients report barriers of transportation, child care and work schedule conflicts when it comes to attending nutrition education opportunities offered by WIC. MomCircle circumvents these barriers and provides the same uplifting emotional messaging, in a self-paced, online and mobile format.
“We know life is so busy for families,” Lewis said. “MomCircle is a great tool, as it can be accessed by moms at home or on the go. The same great nutrition education and support that is provided at WIC is now available to all moms right at their fingertips.”
MomCircle includes a multitude of resources that are conveniently organized into categories: Solutions, More Opportunities for Reinvention and Encouragement (M.O.R.E.) and Toolkit. The purpose of the Solutions section is to provide short, credible information and motivation to users.
M.O.R.E. houses the emotion-based nutrition education that is specific to the Chickasaw Nation WIC program. The Toolkit conveniently stores a variety of resources for users including the Chickasaw Nation WIC clinic phone numbers, 24-hour breastfeeding warm line number and emergency poison control number. It also contains links to useful WIC resources such as an online application, Chickasaw Nation WIC webpage, “Let’s Eat” videos and Trust video series.
The content on MomCircle is ever evolving to keep users interacting with the application and up to date on nutrition facts and guidance. The MomCircle app is available to everyone at no cost. WIC is excited to begin promoting the MomCircle app and reaching families everywhere with important nutrition education and encouragement.
To learn more about MomCircle and get tips now, visit MomCircle.com.
