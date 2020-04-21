Brandi Hodges wanted to make her son’s 18th birthday — a milestone he was never supposed to reach — something special. But, with her son being wheelchair-bound, social distancing measures and a “Safer at Home” order in place, her options for celebrating his birthday were limited.
Hunter Goodwin was diagnosed with Alexander disease — a rare disorder of the nervous system characterized by symptoms of an enlarged brain and head, seizures, stiffness in the arms or legs and delayed physical development — in 2005 and is non-verbal. Hodges said doctors told her Goodwin likely would not live past 10. Despite that dismal childhood prognosis, Goodwin is currently a senior at Latta High School.
To celebrate his 18th birthday, Hodges worked with friends who leveraged the power of social media to organize a parade — and what a parade it was.
Goodwin clearly enjoyed the drive-by visits from family and friends, as well as those of first responders throughout the greater Ada-area who took the time to wave as they let loose an electronic air horn blast (or two or three) or wailed a siren as they drove by Goodwin’s vantage point in the front yard of his family home. The parade was organized with social distancing guidelines in mind to keep everyone except immediate family members and housemates separated and safely away from Goodwin.
“It is Hunter Goodwin’s 18th birthday party!” Hodges said. “It means a lot to me because the doctors told me he wouldn’t see his 18th birthday."
Friend and neighbors assembled in the their cars in the parking lot of Latta Elementary School, then proceeded to Goodwin’s home nearby, with first responders in tow. Every Mercy EMS ambulance made an appearance, along with fire engines from several departments, deputies from the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.
“His family is here at our house,” Hodges said. “But then, there’s a bunch of family and strangers and I don’t know who else who are supposed to come around to see him.”
Paraders handed gifts out car windows, honked their horns and waved, and even shot confetti out of their sunroofs.
