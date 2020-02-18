With two victories under its belt, the Ada High School mock trial team is having a successful year so far.
The team, coached by Rachel Keith and her assistant, Alyssa Rhodes, won the first round of competition Jan. 28 at the Pittsburg County Courthouse in McAlester. The students followed that success with a second-round victory Wednesday at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court building in Oklahoma City, becoming one of the top eight teams in the state.
“The week of Feb. 24 through the 28, we’ll have round three,” Keith said Thursday in a phone interview. “We’re basically in the state tournament bracket now, and that bracket will result in the top two teams that will compete to win the state championship and go on to nationals.”
She said the team did not know yet when and where the third round will be.
Legal lessons
Ada High and Ada Junior High both have mock trial teams, and the junior high team is coached by Jennifer Hawkins.
The mock trial experience teaches students about the legal profession and the correct procedures for preparing a case and presenting it in the courtroom. The students learn about the presentation of evidence and the difference between leading questions and direct examination, so they can properly present evidence and testimony to a jury.
Like other mock trial teams across the state, Ada’s team begins getting ready for competition season in early November, Keith said. The teams are assigned a civil or a criminal case and have until late January to prepare both sides of the case for presentation.
“Once we have a case, the students first have to look at the charges that are being brought — civil charges or criminal charges,” Keith said. “And they have to determine the elements of the case — what they have to prove.”
She said the students study either case law or jury instructions so they understand the law and the elements of their case, and they get ready to present either the prosecution or the defense side.
At each competition, three mock trial teams representing various schools compete for the right to move on to the next round.
The Oklahoma Bar Association, which coordinates the mock trial competition, uses volunteer attorneys and judges to act as judge and jury. The students act as attorneys, plaintiffs and defendants, and members of the jury use ballots to rate the students’ performance.
“They’re scoring based on their knowledge of the case,” Keith said. “The way they built a logical argument, the presentation of the facts of the case, as well as do the attorneys follow proper courtroom protocol? Do they know how to properly introduce evidence?”
When the trial ends, the team with the most points wins the ballot — and the competition.
Keith said a number of factors contributed to the Ada High team’s success, including a group of attorneys who helped the team prepare for competition season. She said the team also benefited from attending a two-day seminar in November at Harvard University, which helped the students hone their skills in areas where they were uncertain or struggling.
She said the team’s success in the upcoming competition will depend on whether the students are ready for the challenge and have built a strong case.
“If we are mentally prepared and if we have our case built as tightly and logically as we can, then I believe we have a good shot,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.