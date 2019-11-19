Mock trial class presents DAR program

The Chimney Hill chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met on Oct. 8.
Call to order
Mary Scalf, Chimney Hill Chapter regent, welcomed everyone to the meeting. Everyone was asked to rise for the opening ritual. Regent, Mary Scalf, and acting chaplain Mary Ann Frame led the opening ritual. Janet Barrett led the Pledge of Allegiance. Ruth Ann Taylor led the national anthem. The Pledge to the Oklahoma Flag was led by Margaret Mouser. Eva Hartley led the Preamble to the Constitution. Marian Paniagua led The American’s Creed.
Program
Ada teacher Alyssa Rhodes and students from the Ada High School mock trial class presented today’s program. Mock trial gives the students a preview of how our trial system works.
Students Tyler Brassfield, Kara Keith, Christian Siegle, Reese Siegle and Morgan Urlaub presented a demonstration of a mock court case. The case presented was New York State versus Terry O Neal.
Members of the mock trial class will attend a workshop at Harvard University Nov. 15-19. It will be the second time Ada High School has gone to this very prestigious event. This will help the group to attain their goal of being state champions in mock trial competition this coming year. The group will also go to several historical sites, which will expand their knowledge of history.
We know these students will represent Ada and Oklahoma well. We wish them well in their upcoming competitions.
Business meeting and reports
President general’s message
The president general, Denise Doring VanBuren’s, message was read by Mary Scalf. She reported that October is a very important month for DAR. This is the month that that the organization was founded on Oct. 1, 1890. The president general is asking that all chapters perform a National Day of Service in their communities during the month of October.
Another focus of NSDAR in October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Every member of DAR is asked to show support by wearing purple on Oct. 24, National Domestic Violence Awareness Day. Statistics show that 1.3 million women and 835,000 men are abused each year in our country.
The president general is also asking that all members wear red each Friday to show support for all service members that are deployed.
Minutes
A motion was made by Suzanne McFarlane and seconded by Binnie Wilson to accept the September minutes. The motion was approved.
Treasurer’s report
The treasurer’s report was approved and filed for audit.
Registrar report
Registrar Nancy Haney reported that the Chimney Hill Chapter has three new members. They are Eva Hartley, Brandy Johnson and Angie Taylor. There are two pending members, Kelli Moss and Linda Baugus Roark Turner.
National defense report
Carol Meyer gave a report on the observance of Gold Star Mother’s Day and VFW Day, which was celebrated Sept. 29. Gold Star Mother’s Day is observed on the last Sunday in September each year as a day for people to recognize and honor those who have lost a son or daughter while they served in the United States armed forces.
American Gold Star Mothers Inc. is an organization of mothers whose sons or daughters died while serving their nation in times of war or conflict.
The organization began in 1929 with 25 mothers in the Washington, D.C., area and soon expanded to include affiliated groups across the country. A joint congressional resolution in 1936 designated the last Sunday in September as Gold Star Mother’s Day.
The name is derived from the custom of military families putting a service flag near their front window. The flag had a star for each family member serving their country. Living members had blue stars, and gold stars honored family members who died in the line of duty.
National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day honors the men and women of VFW and their dedication to serving those who bravely served this nation. The VFW was established Sept. 29, 1899, by a group of veterans from the Spanish-American War and the Philippine Insurrection. It has since become the nation’s largest and most dedicated group of combat veterans.
In “honoring the dead by helping the living,” the VFW and its Auxiliary members continue to serve their fellow veterans, families and communities by sponsoring scholarships, career fairs and mental wellness campaigns.
They also provide military assistance and community service programs, promote youth activities and volunteer many hours in their local communities. The VFW was instrumental in establishing the Veterans Administration, creating a national cemetery system and passing the G.I. Bill.
Indian Minutes
Sandra Mantooth reported on the Delaware Indians. The Native Indians who live in what is now known as the state of Delaware led a Stone Age lifestyle. They only had stone tools and weapons and had never seen a horse and had no knowledge of the wheel. There were predominantly two tribes that lived in the New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania area: the Lenape (Delaware) and the Powhatan.
The Delaware were hunter-gatherers, farmers, trappers and fishers. Their houses, shelters or longhouses were “wigwams” made from birch bark. In 1631, Dutch colonists began settling the area. In 1632, there were big problems between the colonists and the Indians. The major colonists settlement was destroyed, and all the colonists were killed.
In 1681, William Penn was granted land from England that included Delaware and eastern Pennsylvania. For the next 75 years, the French and Indian wars between France and Great Britain were constant battles for lands in North America.
The Delaware sided with the Americans during the Revolutionary War and signed a treaty with the U.S. government in 1778, called the Treaty of Fort Pitt. The treaty created divisions within the tribe when the promises from the U.S. were never carried out.
Most Delaware or Lenape were pushed out of their homelands by expanding European colonies and settlements. They were pushed further west into the northwestern Ohio area. They were influenced by the Wyandotte and the British, and many attacks and battles occurred during this time.
The Delaware were forced to relinquish their remaining lands in Ohio. In 1829, they were forced to move west of the Mississippi River to Indian Territory. Most Lenape or Delaware now reside in Oklahoma, with a few communities living in Wisconsin and Ontario.
The two federally recognized tribes are the Delaware Nation, headquartered in Anadarko, and the Delaware Tribe of Indians in Bartlesville. The Delaware Tribe was required to purchase land from the Cherokee Nation. They made payments which totaled $876,000.
The Curtis Act of 1898 dissolved tribal government and ordered the allotment of communal tribal lands to individual households of the tribes. The lands were allotted in 160-acre lots to tribal members. In 1907, the government sold surplus land to non-Indians. This also explains why there are no Indian
reservations in Oklahoma.
The Delaware or Lenape are very active in Oklahoma today. They are not a very large group, but they promote their culture and the history of their ancestors.
Conservation report
The conservation report was given by Binnie Wilson about using less energy and embracing alternative energy sources. She asked everyone to consider every part of the environment, including trees, water and soil. Trees help us breathe, isolate greenhouse gases, hold soil in place and naturally filter water that has been absorbed into the ground.
The waters of the ocean are undeniably enchanting, but there is much more to it than visual splendor. The ocean is both a shelter and a life source. It gives us more than half of the Earth’s oxygen supply and stores large amounts of carbon dioxide to help keep the Earth cool.
Finally, the soil is its own supporter of life by acting as a supplier of food and a filter of water. Soil produces crops that feed humans and animals. Plants and flowers sprout up from the ground through the soil, helping to regulate the climate. Soil also stores groundwater and filters it, making it safe for drinking.
We should all take care of our environment.
Veteran report
Ruth Ann Taylor reported that members of the Veterans Committee visited the Sulphur Veterans Center on Tuesday. The veterans were served lunch, which was enjoyed by all. All 10 of the committee members were in attendance. There is still room for anyone who wants to be on the Veterans Committee. One of our lady veterans has moved to the Ardmore center, and we will be getting a new veteran to replace her in the coming days.
Ruth Ann encouraged everyone to keep saving tabs to be given to the Ronald McDonald House and to the Veteran’s Hospital.
Service to America/Spirit Magazine
Chapter Regent Mary Scalf encouraged everyone to turn in their volunteer hours of Service to America. She also encouraged anyone not receiving the American Spirit Magazine to think about ordering it.
Old/new business
None.
Announcements
All the donations from our chapter’s National Day of Service will be taken to Mama T’s by Regent Mary Scalf. She will give an update at the next meeting.
Nov. 12 will be our silent auction to help raise money for community projects.
There are still a few Christmas ornaments available. The price is $25 each. See Mary if interested.
Place any yearbook corrections in the folder at the back.
An illness update for members was given.
Thanks to Karen Walters for cleaning the storage room at the Ada Arts and Heritage Center.
Anyone who wants to add a picture of a family service member to the November display, contact Mary.
OETA is presenting a program on the second Thursday in January titled “Back in Time,” about soldiers killed and buried overseas.
Hostesses
The hostesses for this month are Joan Elliott, Carol Meyer and Binnie Wilson. Thank you, ladies, for the beautiful fall decorations.
Door prize
The door prize winner was Sandra Mantooth.
Benediction
The benediction was given by Lorraine Hooker.
Adjournment/Refreshments
Members present: Elaine Bearden, Tommie Beddow, Bettye Brown, Beth Buxton, Joan Elliott, Vicki Fleming, Mary Ann Frame, Nancy Haney, Eva Hartley, Linda Hebert, Dana Hill, Lorraine Hooker, Kathy Howry, Jean Kelley, Sandra Mantooth, Suzanne McFarlane, Margaret Mouser, Marian Paniagua, Mary Scalf, Ruth Ann Taylor, Bonnie Townsend and Binnie Wilson.
Visitors: Tyler Brassfield, Kara Keith, Alyssa Rhodes, Christian Siegle, Reese Siegle and Morgan Urlaub.
