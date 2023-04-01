A mobile home and a semi tractor trailer rig collided Friday afternoon at the intersection of U.S. 377 and Egypt Road, just adjacent to CLEET and The Hill softball complex.
Minor injuries were reported. Both southbound lanes were closed while emergency personnel worked to clean up the mess.
The cause of the collision was not initially known, but howling west winds that blew in after a cold front last Thursday night may have contributed. The wind was significant enough to make police and fire radio communications in the open difficult to understand.
Ada firefighters reported that fuel had spilled from the semi, and the odor of diesel was quite noticeable at the scene.
The mobile home appeared to be new, but neither the owner nor the driver were immediately identified.
