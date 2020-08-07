Mandy Martin, 34, swings her daughter Harper Martin, 2, Thursday in Wintersmith Park. Martin is a school nurse, and says she is looking forward to returning to school. “I have some mixed emotions, but I don’t want people to think I’m worried,” Mandy said. “I’m really ready to go back and see the kids.”
Mixed emotions
Richard Barron
Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ADA [ndash] Glen Dale Tatum Jr., 41, of Ada, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Thomas Eldon Childress, 81, of Ada, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at home. Arrangement are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Our beloved little brother, "Chuck" has gone home to his heavenly Father. He passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Ada. A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Union Valley Baptist Church. Charles Wesley Jones was born Sept. 22, 1955, in Muskogee, to Herschel R…
Most Popular
Articles
- Ada board votes to delay school openings
- Police seek help locating missing teen
- Vanoss schools area's first to begin fall classes
- Seeds from foreign countries reach Ada
- Abby Broyles' campaign comes to Ada
- Rural home destroyed in Wednesday fire
- Ada workouts different due to pandemic
- Governor, commerce director visit Ada
- Ada delays school openings
- State fair food available to fans Aug. 20-23
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.