Mixed emotions

Mandy Martin, 34, swings her daughter Harper Martin, 2, Thursday in Wintersmith Park. Martin is a school nurse, and says she is looking forward to returning to school. “I have some mixed emotions, but I don’t want people to think I’m worried,” Mandy said. “I’m really ready to go back and see the kids.”

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

