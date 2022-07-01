Ann Drennan, 30, of Catawissa, Missouri, was killed Wednesday when the 2008 Jeep Liberty she was driving crashed just after 5 p.m. on State Highway 39 just west of Johnson Road, approximately 3 miles northwest of Konawa. She was pronounced deceased on scene by REACT ambulance service due to head injuries.
According to a report from Trooper Hunn of the Lincoln/Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, the vehicle was equipped with seat belts and air bags. The air bags were deployed, but seat belts were not in use. The report indicated Drennan was ejected approximately 25 feet her vehicle.
Hunn was assisted by Trooper Fryrear of the Lincoln/Pottawatomie County Detachment of Troop A, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Asher Police Department, Konawa Fire Department, and REACT EMS.
