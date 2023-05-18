Missing Seminole man found dead

Authorities have located the body of a Seminole man missing for several days and the matter is being investigated as a homicide.
The body of Jacob Washington was reportedly found Wednesday evening in an area east of Seminole. Washington, 33, was last seen leaving his workplace May 12.
District 22 District Attorney Erik Johnson confirmed to The Ada News Thursday that an active homicide investigation is underway, and that the matter will most likely be handled by tribal authorities and the federal government.
