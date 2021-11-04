A 5-year-old Ada girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert issued Tuesday was found safe Wednesday morning, according to her mother, Roni Blair, and Ada police.
ShaShone was reportedly taken without permission by her non-custodial father, Jeremy Ray Johnson, 42.
ShaShone Johnson was found in Texas, and her father was taken into custody.
A press release from the city of Ada reports that the collaborative efforts of the Ada Police Department, Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, U.S. Marshal Service, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and Clay County Sheriff’s Office (Texas) resulted in the arrest of Jeremy Ray Johnson and the safe return of ShaShone Johnson.
"Mr. Johnson was taken into custody this morning in Henrietta, Texas, by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office," the release read. "Officials are on their way to Texas to pick up ShaShone and bring her back to her mother in Ada."
The extradition process will begin in an effort to return Mr. Johnson back to Oklahoma to face charges of kidnapping and interfering with a court order through the Chickasaw Nation Court system.
