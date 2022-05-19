Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson visited the three grade centers in Ada Tuesday.
Robinson spoke to kids at the grade center assemblies.
“I am here today in conjunction with Project AWARE,” she said. “That’s the state’s push for mental health awareness. I’m talking about the importance of inclusion, and how that can impact our mental health.”
AWARE stands for Advancing Wellness and Resiliency in Education.
“I am the AWARE community manager for Ada City Schools,” teacher Ali Lawson added. “We were able to bring Robinson in through our grant funds through Project AWARE.”
Robinson is from Edmond. She will crown the new Miss Oklahoma next month.
