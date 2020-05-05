OKLAHOMA CITY — Republican legislative leaders announced reaching a budget agreement Monday for the upcoming fiscal year that cuts most agencies’ finances.
Standing together — but 6 feet apart to observe pandemic social distancing recommendations — House and Senate leaders touted the nearly $7.71 billion budget, saying it’s both balanced and protects core services.
“This is truly an innovative and creative budget,” said state Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, the House’s budget chair. “We looked at every source of revenue possible, including apportionments. It is very creative, I will say that for sure.”
But noticeably absent from the announcement were representatives from Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office. Lawmakers will ultimately need his blessing on any budget proposal they approve. Their proposal cuts Stitt’s budget by 4 percent.
His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed budget reduces state appropriations to public schools, higher education, CareerTech, the Department of Health, and the Department of Human Services. Prisons also will see cuts as will the Department of Public Safety and district attorneys.
Most state agencies will see their appropriations reduced by at least 4 percent.
However, the Department of Transportation, the Oklahoma Military Department, the state Election Board, the Department of Tourism and Recreation, district courts and the Attorney General’s Office all would see increases under the proposed budget.
Lawmakers are grappling with a nearly $1.4 billion shortfall because of a cratering economy due to COVID-19 and the drop in oil and gas prices.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said a year ago nobody could have anticipated the COVID-19 pandemic that has disrupted the state’s economy and hurt Oklahomans’ health.
“We know the people of Oklahoma are hurting,” he said. “They are concerned. There is uncertainty.”
The Legislature needs to give people certainty about the Legislature providing core services, he said.
Meanwhile, Republican leaders say they plan to fund the budget in part by reducing payments to the state’s pension funds for the next few years.
Leaders feel like they’ve crafted a good budget, said state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. They’re also confident in having enough votes to advance it to Stitt’s desk.
“We do not want to hurt the core services or the people of Oklahoma in any cuts that we make,” said Thompson, who serves as the Senate budget chair.
House Democrats, though, panned the budget.
“Not because of COVID-19, but due to a clash of egos, this is one of the most disappointing budgets in my legislative career,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “While the governor sits on $800 million in federal funding, the Legislature is constructing a budget that cuts government agencies like education and human services, takes away money from the pensions of police officers, teachers, firefighters and public employees and leaves Oklahomans more vulnerable to future pandemics.”
She said the Legislature budgeted based on a revenue model created by the Governor’s Office, but have not been allowed to view how they came up with their shortfall projections.
“The governor needs to stop playing political games during a pandemic and use the money allocated to Oklahoma to fund state government,” Virgin said. “Oklahomans shouldn’t suffer because of political power struggles between the Legislature and the governor. The governor likes to remind people why Oklahomans elected him. I can say with some certainty that they didn’t elect him to cut government when he could prevent it.”
Others praised the agreement.
Given the extraordinary financial challenges, the Legislature should be commended for its budget, which protects many of Oklahoma’s core services while retaining some savings, said Ahniwake Rose, executive director of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, a liberal-leaning think tank.
“From what we’ve been able to surmise in the few hours that the documents have been available, this appears to be a reasonable fiscal approach for the upcoming year,” she said. “The hard work will be coming next year as our elected officials find our budget path forward for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021.”
Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest said she knows the Legislature has very difficult decisions to make, and is grateful that the budget proposal holds education “as harmless as possible.”
She said the state Department of Education has $160 million in federal relief funding to help soften the state cuts.
“We encourage Gov. Stitt to add the $40 million in education relief money he has at his discretion to the State Department of Education,” she said. “Also, we call on the Senate to support a cost-of-living adjustment for our retirees. This bill has already passed the House unanimously. Our retirees need this now more than ever, and it will cost nothing.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
