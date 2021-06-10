The Mill Creek Bullfrog Class of 2025 recently unveiled a monument to a gallant aircrew who died in service of their nation during World War II.
Flyers of the U.S. Army Air Corps lost their lives in a Boeing B-17 “Flying Fortress” bomber formation training mission over Mill Creek on February 12, 1944.
The B-17, 42-30481, was in very close formation with other Air Corps planes on either side of it during their descent as they approached the Ardmore Army Air Field (now Ardmore Municipal Airport) when the pilot of the pilot of the B-17, 42-30572, turned into their side amidst turbulence, splitting their plane in two. Only one of the 11 crew members on board survived the crash.
What began as only research sparked inspiration in students of the Mill Creek Bullfrog Class of 2025. They decided it was only right that something be done to commemorate the Air Corps flyers, and that they would dedicate a monument to the crew.
“These nine 6th graders put a presentation together and went before the school board and asked if they could begin doing fundraisers, you know, to build this monument. We’ve supported them the past two years,” said Jamie Vestal, mother of one of the students involved.
“The class has worked very hard to raise the funds to build the monument for these brave soldiers,” Vestal added.
The memorial was expected to be finished by the time the students graduated high school, but they were able to raise the funds and set things in motion sooner than they had planned. The students raised almost $10,000.
“These students graduated from the 8th grade on May 15, and they have been working to build the monument since they were in the 6th grade,” Vestal added.
On Saturday, the students unveiled the monument to the community and to family members of the deceased crew members, who traveled to Mill Creek to attend.
