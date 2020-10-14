Paintings from acclaimed Chickasaw artist Mike Larsen are on display in a new exhibit at The Goddard Center in Ardmore, available Tuesday-Saturday until Oct. 30.
Larsen is a world-renowned painter and sculptor who has created First American art for more than 40 years. Many of his works honor the culture and history of the Chickasaw Nation and can be seen in galleries throughout the country.
“This is an opportunity to see a large volume of our work in a fine museum setting,” Larsen said. “Many paintings involve Chickasaw history and some of our favorite models.”
Larsen and his wife, Martha, work closely together when bringing his paintings to life. The process, which can take weeks, often includes traveling, researching, having conversations with subjects, transcribing and capturing images – all in support of Mike’s sketching, drawing with charcoal and ultimately putting pigment on canvas.
The Larsens cooperatively hand-picked every piece on display at The Goddard Center.
“This show has been so wonderful to curate. There are 70 paintings,” Martha said. “Some of them go back several years.”
For more information regarding the exhibit, visit GoddardCenter.org.
About Mike Larsen
Larsen is a painter and sculptor of history with creations commissioned by governments, corporations and individuals located throughout the United States.
“A student of history, I research the past events of the subjects I paint and sculpt. As an ongoing student of art, I am influenced by the beauty of the world around me. The more I create, the more I have to conclude that learning is a lifelong pursuit – especially in art,” Larsen explains on his online studio at LarsenStudio.com.
In 2000, he was inducted into the Chickasaw Hall of Fame. He is a 2015 inductee into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Larsen designed the postage stamp which commemorated the centennial of Oklahoma statehood in 2007, featuring an Oklahoma sunrise over a river and reads, “Oh, what a beautiful mornin’...”
In autumn 2012, Larsen completed “The Arrival” for the Chickasaw Cultural Center, a large bronze statue representing the new start of the Chickasaw Nation after removal from the Homeland. In 2017, he completed another bronze statue titled “Victorious” for the Chickasaw Retreat and Conference Center.
Among his best known projects is a 26-foot mural of five First American ballerinas, all born in Oklahoma, which is displayed in the State Capitol Rotunda.
Perhaps the project closest to his heart is the Chickasaw Nation’s Living Elders project: 72 portraits of elders of the Chickasaw Nation. The commission began in 2005 with 24 portraits and has continued with two more groups of elders. The latest group of portraits were installed at the Chickasaw Cultural Center in fall 2019.
Larsen and his wife married in 1990 and reside in rural Oklahoma. She collaborates with him on various projects and has a background in art and photography.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.