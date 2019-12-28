The annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Tournament held its traditional Parade of Teams between games two and three Thursday.
The parade includes all players in the eight teams, who march onto Wayne Cobb Court at East Central University’s Kerr Activities Center. The 2019 parade was led by members of the Chickasaw Honor Guard, who were escorted by the Vanoss cheerleaders. Vanoss is the host team.
The three-day tournament is recognized as one of the most prestigious high school girls basketball tournaments in Oklahoma. This year’s teams are the Canute Trojanettes, the Christian Heritage Academy Crusaders, the Hartshorne Lady Miners, the Hydro-Eakly Lady Bobcats, the Jones Lady Longhorns, the Kingston Lady Redskins, the Sequoyah-Tahlequah Lady Indians and the Vanoss Lady Wolves.
See The Ada News’ sports section for full coverage.
