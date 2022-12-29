Vision Bank President LaVonda Jones, Mid-America President Mark Babcock, Secretary Shawna Case, and Treasurer Tara Priest recently presented the annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Tournament $1500 donation to ECU women’s head basketball coach Matt Cole and his team at the Kerr Activities Center.
Mid-America Classic check presented
Richard Barron
Senior Staff Writer / Chief Photographer
Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer, Senior Staff Writer, columnist, and videographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at The Ada News since October 1988.
