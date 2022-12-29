Mid-America Classic check presented

Vision Bank President LaVonda Jones, Mid-America President Mark Babcock, Secretary Shawna Case, and Treasurer Tara Priest present the annual Bertha Frank Teague Mid-America Classic Tournament $1500 donation to ECU women’s head basketball coach Matt Cole and his team Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at the Kerr Activities Center.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

