Several streets in town will close temporarily as crews make improvements.
The micro surfacing project will begin on Tuesday, August 9 and proceed over the next several days. Streets impacted should only be closed for a few hours on their designated day.
Streets included in the project are as follows:
* Asa
* Acker Drive
* Beverly
* Timber Terrace
* East 6th
* East 7th
* East 11th
* East 12th
* East 13th
* East 15th
* Harvey
* Melody Lane
* Myrtle
* North Bluff
* North Country Club
* Orchard
* Price
* South Ash
* South Center
* South Constant
* South Crownpoint
* South Hickory
* South Highland
* South Johnston
* South Monroe
* South Maywood
* South Rennie
* South Stonewall
* South Turner
* South Western
* West 12th
* West 22nd
* West Kings Road
* Woodland
Micro surfacing is a surface treatment designed to extend the life of asphalt pavements in good condition by providing skid resistance, restricting moisture intrusion, protecting the structure from further oxidation and raveling, and restoring a uniform black appearance.
It is the most economical choice when leveling is required. Micro surfacing boasts quick construction times and minimal disruption to the traveling public.
This project is funded by Proposition 1. Your tax dollars at work.
