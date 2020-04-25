Seth Flinn wanted to make life a little brighter for Ada’s nursing home residents.
The 13-year-old Ada Junior High School student, who belongs to Boy Scout Troop 4, recently decided to earn his Eagle Scout badge and ranking by collecting greeting cards for nursing homes. The nursing homes would then distribute the items to residents so they would know that people are thinking about them.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors and family members can’t visit their person in a nursing home,” Seth said Thursday. “So I had an idea to make cards so we can show them that we care about them and we support them.”
To promote the project, Flinn wrote a script and filmed a video telling people what he was doing and the types of cards he needed. He posted the video on his mother’s Facebook page a few weeks ago and waited for the cards to start rolling in.
People from Ada, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and Texas responded to Flinn’s call. They sent him more than 350 items, including artwork, encouraging notes and passages from Scripture.
Fllnn said he had hoped to collect at least 175 cards, and he was pleasantly surprised by the response to his project.
“I didn’t think I was going to get near 350 cards,” Seth said.
Seth’s mother, Anne Nicole Flinn, contacted four nursing homes — Ada Care Center, Ballard Nursing Center, Baptist Village and Jan Frances Care Center — to see if they wanted to be part of the project. She said said Ada Care Center, Ballard Nursing Center and Baptist Village agreed to participate, but Jan Francis declined because their pandemic policy barred them from accepting anything.
Seth’s project wrapped up on April 11, when he took the cards to the three participating nursing homes. He turned the cards over to the homes’ administrators, who promised to share the items with residents.
Seth said the administrators who agreed to accept cards were glad that someone was thinking of their residents.
“They loved it and said they need it in their nursing homes to lighten everyone’s spirits in there,” he said.
Seth has met the requirements for earning his Eagle Scout badge, but a review board still has to sign off on his project. He should receive his badge in September.
Seth said he was happy with the way his project turned out, and he appreciated the volunteers who participated.
“I couldn’t have done this at all without them, and I was very appreciative of all the volunteers who helped,” he said.
Anne Nicole Flinn said she and her husband, Jason, were proud of Seth for coming up with an idea that would help elderly adults.
“It was wonderful to see all the handwritten cards and colorful artwork sent in,” she said in an email to The Ada News. “We feel like it helped the senior adults feel loved and cared about during such a scary time.”
