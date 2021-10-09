Mercy to host community events to fund breast cancer screenings for local women in need

Mercy will host several events to raise awareness for breast cancer research and fund breast screenings for local woman in need, regardless of their ability to pay. The campaign, called “Just Cure It,” is a collaboration with nine Oklahoma high schools and several businesses.
The campaign raises awareness about breast cancer and the importance for women to get their annual breast screenings. One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetime, according to the American Cancer Society.
“We know how important it is to find cancers, especially breast cancer, as early as possible and we do that through routine screenings,” said Dr. Ashtami Banavali, oncologist at Mercy Hospital Ada. “We have the technology and the resources to diagnose and treat cancer patients here at the Mercy Cancer Center in Ada.”
Nine fundraising events will be held at football and basketball games beginning in October throughout the fall and winter sports season.
"Just Cure It" T-shirts will be available for purchase at the games and each participating school. Proceeds from shirt sales will benefit Mercy Health Foundation's Breast Cancer and Mammography Screening Crisis Fund that ensures women in need have access to breast screenings.
“We all have to get on board to fight this disease to protect our grandmas, moms, aunts, sisters and friends," said Christie Jennings, athletic director for Ada Public Schools. "The Ada athletic department is committed to raising breast cancer awareness through the Just Cure It campaign. We are excited to partner with Mercy and Seth Wadley Chevrolet of Ada.”
Fans are encouraged to wear their "Just Cure It" shirts to the games. Shirts will be available to purchase at each participating school, Ever Boutique on Main Street and Mercy’s hospital gift shop. The goal is to raise breast cancer awareness, while bringing local communities together to support our neighbors in need.
“Many of our patients are faced with economic burdens that sometimes create barriers to accessing the lifesaving health care they need,” said Todd Essary, executive director of Mercy Health Foundation. “At Mercy, we take care of anyone who needs us, and we are always looking to remove barriers to care. This cancer crisis fund is one of the ways patients in need can get the screening and early diagnosis that may save their life.”
Seth Wadley Chevrolet will present a trophy to the school that raises the most money for Mercy’s cancer screening crisis fund.
A schedule of "Just Cure It" games is listed below:
]Allen: 10/22/2021, Football vs. Wewoka
Stratford: 10/22/2021, Football vs. Healdton
Vanoss: 11/5/2021, Basketball vs. Stonewall
Stonewall: 11/5/2021, Basketball @ Vanoss
Roff: 11/19/2021, Basketball vs. Asher
Calvin: 11/29/2021, Basketball vs. Allen
Latta: 12/3/2021, Basketball @ Byng
Byng: 12/3/202, Basketball vs. Latta
Ada: 2/11/2022, Basketball vs. McAlester
