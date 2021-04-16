Mercy readies for return of volunteers

In any given year, Mercy’s more than 3,000 volunteers log hundreds of thousands of hours in service to communities across Mercy’s footprint. But for more than a year, almost all of those efforts came to a halt because of the pandemic. While some volunteers continued to knit baby caps for newborns from home and assist in some vaccination clinics, most were unable to do the jobs they love. Now, as COVID-19 cases hit new lows, volunteers are eager to get back to work and serve.
“They are the most committed bunch of people you can imagine, and they have been grounded during this pandemic,” said Lauren McGinnis, a senior manager with Mercy’s St. Louis volunteer and guest services, recognizing their contributions during National Volunteer Month. “I think of our volunteers as the unseen stitches in a beautiful quilt; they hold it all together. They cuddle our tiny babies, greet visitors, ease the worries of family members and assist patients as they enter and leave the hospital. They do so much, and we have missed them tremendously.”
While Mercy has missed its volunteers, they likewise have yearned to be back in facilities and hospitals to lend a hand whenever and wherever needed.
“All of the volunteers are so happy to be back,” said Linda Hebert, a Mercy volunteer in Ada, Oklahoma, who has been a member of the auxiliary – one of the oldest in the state – since 2012. “It has been a long, trying year with fears of COVID-19. We are so thankful and full of joy to be able to give back to our communities again.”
Mercy’s volunteer programs were put on hold in spring 2020 as the pandemic began. A few Mercy volunteers were welcomed back last summer, but most locations allowed volunteers to return only recently. Efforts to bring back volunteers are underway at additional Mercy locations, including St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri. And in some communities, like Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Ardmore, Oklahoma, Mercy is hoping to recruit volunteers where numbers are down.
“Our volunteers are invaluable to us,” said Daryle Voss, president of Mercy Hospital Ardmore, one of the nation’s communities hardest hit by COVID-19 earlier this year. “Understandably, many of our volunteers are not expecting to return soon, mostly because they have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for the virus. We are hopeful that others in the community will help fill in for them and help us continue the critical work of health care in our communities. If someone has a heart to serve, please join us and know that we will continue to follow strict masking and social distancing policies to protect everyone.”
Mercy volunteers include teenagers who want experience in the medical field, middle-aged people looking to give back, seniors who want to stay active and people with disabilities learning job skills. Volunteers commit to as little as one hour a month and as much as 40 hours a week. There are myriad ways in which volunteers serve.
“Our volunteers impact the lives of our patients, their families and our co-workers every single day,” said Stephanie Breedlove, volunteer coordinator at Mercy Hospital Lebanon. “They follow in the footsteps of our Sisters of Mercy, giving of themselves and looking for opportunities to serve wherever there is need.”
