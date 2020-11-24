With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Mercy Hospital Ada, is encouraging area residents to be extra careful when it comes to begin safe against the virus. Here is their letter:
Dear Citizens of Ada and Surrounding Areas,
It’s been about eight months since the global COVID-19 pandemic made its way to Oklahoma and began impacting our state in many ways. Schools were closed, businesses were shut down or severely impacted while many were hospitalized in a fight for their lives.
Today, the number of Oklahomans testing positive for COVID-19 is higher than ever. We seem to break a record for cases and hospitalizations with each new day. Oklahoma was ranked No. 2 in the world two weeks ago for the highest level of growth in COVID-19 cases, just behind the country of Lithuania.
We are writing this letter to you to share our concern. It is an absolute joy to serve our community and people who live in our great state. That service has given us a unique perspective during this pandemic. We are responsible for the provision of health care, but we are a large business and employer invested in the overall health of our community as well.
We remain very concerned about the exponential increase of COVID-19 cases in Ada. Continued widespread community transmission is a real threat to our families, friends, neighbors, schools and businesses. We believe each of us has a responsibility to our community and would like to suggest that every citizen wear a mask while out in public and businesses clearly post a notice requiring masks to be work in their place of business.
We simply must change the norm in Oklahoma. The risk is far too great to sit by and not challenge our community. Much is at stake for every Oklahoman.
Without a vaccine or proven treatment protocol, we know that following the universal precautions of wearing a mask, staying socially distant and washing our hands is currently our only defense against a virus that has taken the lives of more than 1,500 Oklahomans. We all have a responsibility to do our part and look after each other so we can control the spread and one day return to some sense of normalcy.
We need your help to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and reduce the strain on our health care workers and resources. Please join us in a renewed commitment to wearing a mask and keeping our community safe.
In good health,
Terence Farrell President, Mercy Hospital
Todd Essary, MS, CFRE Executive Director, Mercy Health Foundation
