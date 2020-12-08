Staffing continues to be a challenge on COVID-19 units in hospitals across the country. Mercy is taking another innovative step to support our patients and clinical staff during the holiday season by launching new, temporary COVID-19 support roles at Mercy Hospital Ada.
“These temporary co-workers will give our front-line teams much needed support allowing our caregivers to use that valuable time focusing on direct patient care,” said Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, Mercy executive vice president and chief administrative officer.
Both clinical and nonclinical positions are available and each role offers flexible hours with a flat pay rate plus shift differentials. Job responsibilities will vary but may include tasks such as stocking supplies and linens, answering phones and call lights, facilitating communication between patients and families, hourly rounding, and assisting with patient care duties within scope of education and experience. Mercy will work to find the right fit for each co-worker based on the skills and interests they bring to the role.
To view the full job descriptions, requirements, and to apply, please visit mercy.net/COVID19Support.
